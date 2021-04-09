Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

