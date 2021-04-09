Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elbit Systems Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

ESLT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.70. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

