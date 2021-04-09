Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

