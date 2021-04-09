JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JinkoSolar updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

JKS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.65. 7,123,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

