JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $38.86

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.86, but opened at $39.82. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 34,010 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,446,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

