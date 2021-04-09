JMP Securities Lowers Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Market Perform

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,291 shares of company stock worth $31,307,518 in the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.