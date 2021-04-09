Jobchain Price Tops $0.0018 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $12.19 million and $410,901.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.38 or 0.00623146 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040283 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,716,758,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.