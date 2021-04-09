Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 93,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

