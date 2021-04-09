Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. The stock had a trading volume of 218,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

