Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,140 ($41.02). The company had a trading volume of 618,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,089.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,662.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £372.12 ($486.18).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.