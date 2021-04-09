Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.