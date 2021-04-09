Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.77. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 62,796 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

