Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Up 5.3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 123,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 334,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

About Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

