JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €12.50 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.21 ($15.54).

Shares of Orange stock opened at €10.56 ($12.42) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.86. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

