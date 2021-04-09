JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 14,177 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of RenaissanceRe worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $16,280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 108.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $168.81 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $201.29. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

