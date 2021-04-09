JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 15,305 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $27,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after buying an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after buying an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after buying an additional 526,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.