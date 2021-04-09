JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 428,098 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 204.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of bluebird bio worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

