JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $27,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

