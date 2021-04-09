JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,110 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $219,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $592.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.86 and its 200-day moving average is $578.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.93 and a twelve month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

