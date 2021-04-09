JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.67% of Trustmark worth $28,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trustmark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

