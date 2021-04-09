JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

NYSE DPZ opened at $383.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

