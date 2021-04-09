JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,986,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of PG&E worth $27,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

