JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.12 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of The J. M. Smucker worth $28,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

