JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.53 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Whirlpool worth $28,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2,108.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $233.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

