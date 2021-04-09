JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $29.22 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 280.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Berry Global Group worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

