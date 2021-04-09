JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Teleflex worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Teleflex stock opened at $420.15 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $434.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

