JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.14% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 605.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 138,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 286,736 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,333,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

