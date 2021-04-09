JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.39% of G1 Therapeutics worth $30,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

