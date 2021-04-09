JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Neutral

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

