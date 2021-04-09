JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Perspecta worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. FMR LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 27.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Perspecta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

