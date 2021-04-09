JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 40,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 205,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.44. The stock had a trading volume of 281,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

