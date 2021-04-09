JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of ALLETE worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,937,000 after buying an additional 180,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,596,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

