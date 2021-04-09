JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.
Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.93. 152,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $221.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.