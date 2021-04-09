JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.93. 152,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $221.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

