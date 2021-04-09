JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of ACI Worldwide worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

