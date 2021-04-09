JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.54% of Retail Properties of America worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.