JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.08 ($90.68).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €83.92 ($98.73) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.89. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

