JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

