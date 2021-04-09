JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

