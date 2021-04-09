JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 60” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 60 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 57.14.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

