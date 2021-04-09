JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,178,507 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $27,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

HAIN stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 168.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.