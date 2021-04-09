JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,583 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $28,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,307,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,548,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,084,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $228.81 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average is $220.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

