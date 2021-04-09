JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 71,625 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.41% of SITE Centers worth $27,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.87 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

