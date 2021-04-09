JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Natura &Co worth $26,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,430 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTCO opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 200.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

