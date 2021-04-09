JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.2%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 626.23 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 634 ($8.28). Approximately 51,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 273,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($8.30).

JTC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of £776.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 573.24.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

