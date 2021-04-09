Juggernaut Price Hits $2.48 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $25.57 million and $7.86 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

