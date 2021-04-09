Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

