JulSwap (JULD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.90 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $71.89 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00292061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.00773439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,668.14 or 1.00593545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00742990 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,651,375 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

