Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.44 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Jupiter has a market cap of $8.51 million and $4.44 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00299324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.44 or 0.00778055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,917.97 or 1.00432280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00725118 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

