Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 20.9% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00314040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00762111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,930.57 or 1.00777422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00754474 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

