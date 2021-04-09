JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. JUST has a market capitalization of $315.42 million and approximately $207.07 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00289451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00775610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,682.34 or 1.00410733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.00740024 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

